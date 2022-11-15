Kings Theatre collecting winter coats to give out on Thanksgiving

Brooklyn's Kings Theatre will be distributing winter coats and other clothing on Thanksgiving, as part of their annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon. Food, coats and more will be given out for free to anyone who needs them on Thursday, November 24 from 12-2 PM, while supplies last.

"We are thankful to be working with so many generous partners who are essential to making this annual event come to life,” said Kings Theatre’s Kate Hesler. “The Thanksgiving Luncheon gives the community an opportunity to come together, break bread, and support our neighbors who might not have access to a traditional holiday meal, for one reason or another. It’s an honor for us to host this event and give back to Flatbush.”

If you'd like to donate, Kings will take gently used winter coats as well as new hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and blankets through Tuesday, November 22 at the Kings Theatre Box Office on show nights, as well as Monday - Saturday 12 PM - 5:30 PM. If you'd like to volunteer for the Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon, more info is here.