Kirin J Callinan announces new LP, shares “Young Drunk Driver” ft Hubert Lenoir

Kirin J Callinan is gearing up to release a new album, If I Could Sing, which will be out "sometime in the southern winter o 2023." That will be his first album since 2019's covers-heavy Return to Center and his first of original material since 2017's Bravado.

You can get a taste of what's to come right now with "Young Drunk Driver," that features equally theatrical Montreal artist Hubert Lenoir, as well as musical contributions from regular collaborators Liam Finn and Jack Ladder. It is a typically over-the-top track, with Kirin in full bombast mode. That goes for the video, too, which has Kirin in a kilt, a car in a tree, and an homage to D'Angelo's iconic "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" video.

Watch the video below.