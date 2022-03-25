Kishi Bashi celebrated ‘151a’ at Irving Plaza with Tall Tall Trees (pics, setlist)

Kishi Bashi has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut studio album, 151a, on tour, and he stopped in NYC on Thursday night (3/24) for a show at Irving Plaza. Joined by Tall Tall Tees (who also opened the show), Emily Hope Price, and Josiah Wolf, he played the album in full for the first part of the main set, followed by a selection of songs from throughout his discography. That included an appearance by the merch guy, dressed as Mr. Steak. Kishi reassured him that he didn't have to worry because Kishi's girlfriend is a vegan, and they broke into a cover of Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," before playing "Mr. Steak."

For the encore, Kishi returned to the stage solo to play "Violin Tsunami" from his 2019 LP Omoiyari. His documentary of the same name, which explores his personal journey in addressing the history of Japanese Incarceration, recently premiered at SXSW, and he mentioned that it included footage of his last NYC show, from November of 2019, and would be screening in New York soon. Then his band joined him again and they finished out the night with a confetti-filled rendition of "Philosophize in It! Chemicalize with It!"

See pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, and the setlist, below.

SETLIST: KISHI BASHI @ IRVING PLAZA, 3/24/2022 (via)

Intro / Pathos, Pathos

Manchester

Bright Whites

It All Began With a Burst

Wonder Woman, Wonder Me

Chester's Burst Over the Hamptons

Atticus, in the Desert

I Am the Antichrist to You

Beat the Bright Out of Me

Summer of '42

Penny Rabbit and Summer Bear

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

Q&A

Marigolds

I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)

The Ballad of Mr. Steak

Honeybody

Encore:

Violin Tsunami

Philosophize in It! Chemicalize with It!