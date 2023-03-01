KISS announce final shows, dates end with 2 nights at Madison Square Garden

KISS' extended, pandemic delayed End of the Road World Tour will finally come to an end this fall with what the hard rock icons are saying will be their last shows ever. The final leg kicks off October 29 in Austin and wraps up with two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on December 1 & 2.

Say the band: “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Tickets for dates of the final tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time, with a KISS Army presale starting Monday, March 6 at 10 AM local.

All dates are listed below.

KISS - FINAL TOUR DATES

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden