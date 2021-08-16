KISS announce Vegas residency, talk Covid policy for “End of the Road” tour

KISS are finally resuming their "End of the Road" tour with dates rescheduled from last year, starting Wednesday, August 18 in Mansfield, MA. North American dates run through October, but they've just announced that they'll be playing a 12-show Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood from December 29 - February 5. Specifically, dates are December 29 & 31, January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, and February 2, 4 and 5.

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM Pacific with a KISS Army presale starting August 17 at 10 AM Pacific and a Citi cardmember presale on August 18 at 10 AM Pacific.

Meanwhile, Gene Simmons talked to Rolling Stone about the Vegas residency, as well as the complications COVID is bringing to touring. "I would highly recommend for everybody to get two Pfizer or Moderna shots, please — for the rest of us. Even if you believe the Earth is flat, it’s not," says Gene. "Nobody gets backstage or onstage without wearing masks, and everybody stays at a safe distance and you’ve got to wash your hands and do everything else the CDC says. Don’t listen to politicians. They’re not qualified. Listen to scientists."

Simmons also talks about how fan meet-and-greets will change on the tour, telling Rolling Stone that they won't happen backstage this time around. "We were thinking about Plexiglass enclosures and all that stuff and the closest we came to it that’s safe for the fans and the band is, we do soundchecks before the show. So why not invite the fans to be in the audience and answer questions, play tunes, just kind of hang out together, but at a safe distance. The closest they’re going to get to us is, oh, maybe 100 feet."

He also tells Rolling Stone that with different states having different regulations and mandates, KISS cannot impose a proof of vaccination rule for all their shows. Live Nation is producing the tour but their own proof-of-vaccination policy doesn't go into effect till October 4, when KISS' fall tour will be almost over.

KISS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Aug 18 XFINITY CENTER Mansfield, MA

Aug 19 DARLING'S WATERFRONT PAVILION Bangor, ME

Aug 21 MARK G ETESS ARENA AT HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 22 XFINITY CENTER Hartford, CT

Aug 25 HUNTINGTON CENTER Toledo, OH

Aug 26 THE PAVILION AT STAR LAKE Burgettstown, PA

Aug 28 COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK Raleigh, NC

Aug 29 CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE AT LAKEWOOD Atlanta, GA

Sep 1 DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE Clarkston, MI

Sep 2 WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY NUTTER CENTER Dayton, OH

Sep 4 HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE Tinley Park, IL

Sep 5 AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER -SUMMERFEST Milwaukee, WI

Sep 9 FIVEPOINT AMPHITHEATRE Irvine, CA

Sep 10 SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE Mountain View, CA

Sep 12 TOYOTA AMPHITHEATRE Wheatland, CA

Sep 17 SUNLIGHT SUPPLY AMPHITHEATER Ridgefield, WA

Sep 18 GORGE AMPHITHEATRE George, WA

Sep 21 EXTRAMILE ARENA Boise, ID

Sep 22 USANA AMPHITHEATRE Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 23 NUGGET EVENTS CENTER Sparks, NV

Sep 25 NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE Chula Vista, CA

Sep 26 AK-CHIN PAVILION Phoenix, AZ

Sep 28 PAYNE ARENA Hidalgo, TX

Sep 29 GERMANIA INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER Del Valle, TX

Oct 1 DICKIES ARENA Fort Worth, TX

Oct 2 BOK CENTER Tulsa, OK

Oct 5 MISSISSIPPI COAST COLISEUM Biloxi, MS

Oct 6 LAFAYETTE CAJUNDOME Lafayette, LA

Oct 8 ITHINK FINANCIAL AMPHITHEATRE West Palm Beach, FL

Oct 9 MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE Tampa, FL

Oct 29 KISS KRUISE X Miami To Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras

Nov 14 RAC ARENA Perth, WA

Nov 17 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE Adelaide, SA

Nov 20 ROD LAVER ARENA Melbourne VIC

Nov 21 ROD LAVER ARENA Melbourne VIC

Nov 23 ROD LAVER ARENA Melbourne VIC

Nov 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA Sydney NSW

Nov 27 QUDOS BANK ARENA Sydney NSW

Nov 30 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE Brisbane, Australia

Dec 4 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM Townsville (Outdoors), Australia

Dec 29 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Dec 31 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 1 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 19 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 21 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 22 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 26 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 28 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Jan 29 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Feb 2 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Feb 4 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Feb 5 ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD Las Vegas, NV

Apr 20 MOVISTAR ARENA Santiago, Chile

Apr 23 BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA Buenos Aires, Argentina

Apr 26 PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL Porto Alegre, Brazil

Apr 28 PEDREIRA PAULO LEMINSKI Curitiba, Brazil

Apr 30 ALLIANZ PARQUE Sao Paulo, Brazil

May 1 ARENA EUROBIKE Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

May 4 ARENA 1 COSTA VERDE Lima, Peru

May 7 MOVISTAR ARENA Bogota, Colombia Tickets RSVP Jun 1 WESTFALENHALLE Dortmund, Germany

Jun 3 ATLAS ARENA Lodz, Poland

Jun 6 SPORTPALAIS Antwerp, Belgium

Jun 7 ACCOR ARENA Paris, France

Jun 10 DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL Donington, England Info

Jun 13 BARCLAYCARD ARENA Hamburg, Germany

Jun 16 COPENHELL Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 18 TELE 2 ARENA Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 20 HARTWELL ARENA Helsinki, Finland

Jun 22 SCANDINAVIUM Gothenburg, Sweden

Jun 24 FESTHALLE Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 26 STADTHALLE Vienna, Austria

Jun 28 SCHLEYERHALLE Stuttgart, Germany

Jun 30 FESTIVAL DU PRINTEMPS DE PEROUGES France Saint-Vulbas - France

Jul 2 ROCK FEST Barcelona, Spain

Jul 3 WIZKINK ARENA Madrid, Spain

Jul 5 LES ARENES DE NIMES Nimes, France

Jul 7 HALLENDSTADIUM Zurich, Switzerland

Jul 9 ZAGREB ARENA Zagreb, Croatia

Jul 11 VERONA ARENA Verona, Italy

Jul 13 O2 ARENA Prague, Czech Republic

Jul 14 BUDAPEST ARENA Budapest, Hungary

Jul 15 ROMEXPO Bucharest, Romania VIP RSVP Jul 21 ZIGGO DOME Amsterdam, Holland