KISS biopic in the works for Netflix; Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley are producers

While most would agree that 1978's KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park tells as full a story of iconic NYC hard rockers KISS as one could hope to experience on the screen, others -- including members of the band -- feel it could be told better, and with less phantoms and roller coasters.

Deadline reports that we're getting just that with Shout it Out Loud, a new KISS biopic currently in pre-production which is in the final stages of being acquired by Netflix. The film will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who made Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are among the producers. Simmons and Stanley will also be the focus of the film, and here's the pitch via Deadline:

The film will focus on that duo going back to when they were two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship, starting KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. Trying to set themselves apart from the “hair” bands of the day, they accented their power chords and pyrotechnics with makeup.

Stay tuned for more details, and in the meantime you can watch a couple clips from KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park below.

In other news, KISS are finally gearing up to resume their End of the Road Farewell tour, which got waylaid by the pandemic. It's currently scheduled to pick back up in August.