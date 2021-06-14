KISS played Tribeca Film Fest (watch), expand rescheduled 2021 “End of the Road” tour

"We couldn’t pass up this opportunity," Paul Stanley told the crowd in NYC's Battery Park on Friday night, "Being from New York, we had to open up New York, so this is our way of saying welcome back to everybody.” Paul and the rest of KISS were in Battery Park to perform a short set as part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival screening of upcoming A&E documentary Biography: KISStory.

KISS played five songs -- “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Heaven’s on Fire” and “War Machine" -- and while the set was short, they still brought the full KISS experience, with pyrotechnics, lazers, etc. “We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” frontman Stanley told the crowd, "so this is a little short." He continued that it would be a "sampling before you get your big meal in August," and you can watch video of KISS' full Tribeca Film Fest performance below.

As to that full meal, KISS have now added more dates to the rescheduled last leg of their "End of the Road Tour," which the band say will be their last. “Time marched on but we couldn’t," say the band. "Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever.” The new dates include shows in Toledo, California shows in Irvine, Mountain View, and Wheatland, plus Sparks, NV, Hidalgo, TX, and Florida shows in West Palm Beach and Tampa. Other rescheduled dates include shows in Atlantic City, Dayton, Milwaukee, Boise, Phoenix, Tulsa and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time, with KISS Army presales starting Tuesday (6/15) at 10 AM local. All rescheduled dates are on sale now.

Biography: KISStory will air on A&E across two nights June 27 & 28. You can watch a trailer for that below.

KISS - 2021 END OF THE ROAD US TOUR

August 18, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 19, 2021 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

August 22, 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 25, 2021 Toledo, OH Huntington Center*

August 26, 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 28, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 1, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2, 2021 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center

September 4, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5, 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

September 9, 2021 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 10, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 12, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 17, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 18, 2021 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21, 2021 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

September 22, 2021 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 23, 2021 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*

September 25, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28, 2021 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena*

September 29, 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2021 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 2, 2021 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 5, 2021 Biloxi, MI Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6, 2021 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome

October 8, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

October 9, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* - newly added show