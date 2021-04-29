KISS playing the Tribeca Film Festival in June after documentary premiere

KISS are playing the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. The concert, at a currently undisclosed location, will follow a screening of new A&E documentary, Biography: KISStory. Says the festival: "Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be joined by current band members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer for a multi-song, live, performance at the event."

No other details have been given. Festival passes are on sale now and tickets to individual Tribeca Film Fest events go on sale May 10 at 11 AM EDT.

The Tribeca Film Festival, which is being held in-person and outdoors, runs June 9-20 at locations all over the city, and includes films featuring Blondie (who are also performing), A$AP Rocky, A-ha, Rick James, Anthony Bourdain and more.

Biography: KISStory will air on A&E across two nights June 27 & 28.

In other news: there's a KISS biopic in the works for Netflix.