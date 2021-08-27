KISS postponed show after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID

KISS resumed their "End of the Road" tour earlier this month, but the band were forced to postpone their August 26 show in Burgettstown, PA after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID. A statement from them reads:

Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.

KISS' next scheduled show is on August 28, at Raleigh, NC's Costal Credit union Music Park at Walnut Creek. There's been no word yet on whether or not it will happen; stay tuned.

Ahead of the resumption of their tour, Gene Simmons had talked about the band's COVID policies for the shows, saying that he "would highly recommend" everyone get vaccinated but that they couldn't require vaccination for attendees of all dates, pointing to different regulations in different states.

