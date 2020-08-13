KISS reschedule farewell tour for 2021 (new dates)

KISS' 2020 North American 'End of the Road' farewell tour with David Lee Roth was stopped short in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now the remaining dates have been rescheduled.

They're set to begin in August of 2021, starting with a date on August 18 in Mansfield, MA and continuing through Atlantic City, NJ (David Lee Roth won't perform on this date), Hartford, CT, and throughout the US until they wrap up on October 6th in Lafayette, LA. See all dates below.

Though the band previously decided to cancel their meet & greets, also due to the coronavirus, it looks like VIP experiences (some with an included M&G, among other perks) are back on for the upcoming dates. Find out more at their website.

The annual KISS Kruise, meanwhile, has, as mentioned, been postponed until October of 2021.

KISS — 2021 North American Tour Dates

8/18/21 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/19/21 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

8/22/21 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

8/26/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/28/21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/29/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Ampitheatre at Lakewood

9/1/21 - Clarkton, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2/21 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

9/4/21 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

9/5/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus PAC

9/17/21 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Ampitheater

9/18/21 - George, WA @ Gorge Ampitheatre

9/21/21 - Boise, ID @ Extramile Arena

9/22/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Ampitheatre

9/25/21 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

9/26/21 - Phoenix, AZ. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

9/29/21 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater

10/1/21 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/2/21 - Tulsa, OK. @ BOK Center

10/5/21 - Biloxi, MS. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/6/21 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

* No David Lee Roth

Check out pictures from KISS' 2019 show at Madison Square Garden in the gallery below.