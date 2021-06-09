Kississippi announce summer tour w/ insignificant other

Kississippi, aka Zoe Reynolds, has a new album, Mood Ring, due out August 6 via Triple Crown, and now she's announced her first headlining tour supporting it. It includes a Brooklyn show on Elsewhere Rooftop on August 19 (tickets), as well as stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, and Philadelphia. Alabama indie-punks insignificant other open all shows, making for a great double bill. All dates are listed below.

After their tour, Kississippi play a set at Riot Fest on Friday, September 17.

insignificant other, meanwhile, released their most recent album, i'm so glad i feel this way about you!, in 2019 via Counter Intuitive. Stream it below.

KISSISSIPPI: 2021 TOUR

Jul 31 Sat Phantom Power Millersville, PA, United States

Aug 12 Thu Mr. Roboto Project Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Aug 13 Fri Mahalls Cleveland, OH, United States *

Aug 14 Sat Schubas Chicago, IL, United States *

Aug 15 Sun The Sanctuary Detroit, MI, United States *

Aug 17 Tue DC9 Washington, DC, United States *

Aug 19 Thu Elsewhere - Rooftop New York City, NY, United States *

Aug 20 Fri PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA, United States *

Sep 17 Fri Riot Fest 2021 Chicago, IL, United States

* - w/ insignificant other