Kississippi announces new album ‘Mood Ring,’ shares song ft. Great Grandpa’s Al Menne

Last fall, Kississippi (Zoe Reynolds) signed to Triple Crown and released the song "Around Your Room," and now she has announced her new album, Mood Ring, due August 6 via her new label home (pre-order). The album was made with help from Andy Park (who's worked with Death Cab, Pedro the Lion, Deftones, and more), Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin, Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore, Derek Ted, Bartees Strange, Great Grandpa's Al Menne, Foxing's Conor Murphy, Lisa Prank's Robin Edwards, and others, and judging by "Around Your Room" and the just-released "Big Dipper," it finds her going in a bigger, shinier, poppier sounding direction than ever before.

"I wanted to reflect on my youth while also growing," Zoe says of the album. "The album is nostalgic, bringing you back to having a childhood crush and sharing those feelings with your friends." And though the music is indeed an intentional turn towards pop, it's still a Kississippi record. "I feel the emo and punk presence everywhere on this record," Zoe adds.

"Big Dipper" features guest vocals from Great Grandpa's Al Menne, and it also comes with a video directed by former Foxing bassist Josh Coll, who also directed the "Around Your Room" video. Check that out below...

Tracklist

1. We're So In Tune

2. Moonover

3. Dreams With You

4. Around Your Room

5. Heaven

6. Twin Flame

7. Play Til You Win

8. Wish I Could Tell You

9. Big Dipper

10. Hellbeing