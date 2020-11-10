Kiwi Jr announce Sub Pop debut ‘Cooler Returns,’ share title track

Toronto indie rock quartet Kiwi Jr will release new album Cooler Returns on January 22 via Sub Pop.

The album contains this year's "Undecided Voters" single and they've just shared Cooler Returns' very catchy title title track and it's video. “No one is able to play live shows, so using the latest technology we have replicated the most accurate version possible of what Kiwi Jr. shows once looked like," say the band, and that includes all the stuff you remember -- motocross bikes jumping over the crowd and flying saucer attacks.

Watch the video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Cooler Returns tracklist

1. Tyler

2. Undecided Voters

3. Maid Marian’s Toast

4. Highlights of 100

5. Only Here for a Haircut

6. Cooler Returns

7. Guilty Party

8. Omaha

9. Domino

10. Nashville Wedding

11. Dodger

12. Norma Jean’s Jacket

13. Waiting in Line