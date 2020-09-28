Kiwi Jr. sign to Sub Pop, share new single “Undecided Voters”

Kiwi Jr, the Toronto indie rock combo who released their excellent and Pavement-y debut Football Money last year, have signed to Sub Pop. While they're busy working on their first album for the label, they have shared the very catchy and very timely new single "Undecided Voters."

"We all know UNDECIDED VOTERS: democracy's driftwood, the third planks in the flotsam that purple the pie chart, always on sight and never a part of the scene," say the band. "Placing imminent demise neatly to one side, KIWI JR. concentrate on the real Issues: the terrible alliance between King Crab and the timezones; 3D printing causing mass sculptor redundancies; and the playlist at the Duane Reade. After all, who is it we're really voting for: Spartacus or the dead?" You can watch the video for the single, and listen to Football Money, below.