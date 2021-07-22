KK’s Priest (ex-Judas Priest) share “Brothers of the Road” off upcoming debut album

KK's Priest -- the new Judas Priest offshoot led by founding guitarist KK Downing, fronted by '90s/early 2000s Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, and also featuring late '70s Priest drummer Les Binks -- have shared the third taste of their upcoming debut album Sermons of the Sinner (due October 1 via EX1). The new song is called "Brothers of the Road," and like the two previous singles, it sounds like classic Judas Priest, and -- all things considered -- it's pretty impressive how faithfully KK's Priest are able to tap back into that sound. Listen below.

And if you missed them, here are the two previous singles: