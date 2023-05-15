Klaus Nomi’s catalogue being reissued to commemorate 40th anniversary of his death

Gay icon and theatrical pop/rock iconoclast Klaus Nomi died on August 6, 1983 from complications from AIDS. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of his passing, Sony Legacy is reissuing his two studio albums, 1981's Klaus Nomi and 1982's Simple Man, along with 1983 compilation Encore… (Nomi’s Best) and the 1986 live album In Concert (recorded at Hurrah's, New York, in 1979). The album reissues are on streaming now, and will be released on vinyl and CD on June 16.

The two studio albums and Nomi's Best are each getting individual reissues, while the live album is being released as part of a vinyl box set that comes in a few variants, including a deluxe edition with a cassette, t-shirt, tote bag and badges. There are other bundles with albums, shirts and totes as well. Unfortunately the reissues are UK/EU-only but they do ship to North America.

Born Klaus Sperber, he emigrated to NYC in 1972 and soon became immersed in the city's downtown art scene. His music was a mix of art rock, prog, disco and his multi-octave countertenor vocal range. Equally as distinctive was Klaus' style, which was also operatic and borrowed from David Bowie, for whom he sang backup occasionally in the late '70s (and on Saturday Night Live). Klaus' performance of "Total Eclipse" in new wave concert film Urgh! A Music War is one of the most memorable in a film full of them. He was one of a kind

Along with the reissues, Sony/Legacy has released remastered version of all of Klaus Nomi's music videos, including "A Simple Man," "Nomi Song," and "Falling in Love Again." Watch those and more below.

Klaus Nomi was also an expert baker, as seen in the great 2004 documentary Nomi Song which you can watch the trailer for below.

