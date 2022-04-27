Klaus Schulze, RIP – veteran composer and electronic music pioneer dies at 74
German composer and electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze has died at age 74, following a long illness. A post on his Facebook reads:
Dear fans,
with deep sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus yesterday on 26th. April 2022 at the age of 74 after a long illness, but yet suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.
Not only does he leave a great musical legacy, but also a wife, two sons and four grandchildren.
On behalf of him and the family, we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years - it has meant a lot!
His music will live on and so will our memories..
There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said!
The farewell will take place in the closest family circle, just as he wished. You know what he was like: his music matters, not his person...
Maximilian Schulze
also on behalf of the family and the Klaus Schulze team
The prolific artist released countless albums over the course of five decades, including music released under his own name and his Richard Wahnfried alias. He also released multiple collaborations with Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard, and was a member of Tangerine Dream, Asha Ra Temple, The Cosmic Jokers, Go, and more.
Rest in peace, Klaus.