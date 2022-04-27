Klaus Schulze, RIP – veteran composer and electronic music pioneer dies at 74

German composer and electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze has died at age 74, following a long illness. A post on his Facebook reads:

Dear fans,

with deep sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus yesterday on 26th. April 2022 at the age of 74 after a long illness, but yet suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.

Not only does he leave a great musical legacy, but also a wife, two sons and four grandchildren.

On behalf of him and the family, we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years - it has meant a lot!

His music will live on and so will our memories..

There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said!

The farewell will take place in the closest family circle, just as he wished. You know what he was like: his music matters, not his person...

Maximilian Schulze

also on behalf of the family and the Klaus Schulze team