KMFDM played San Diego’s The Observatory North Park w/ Chant (pics, setlist)
Industrial titans KMFDM played California's Sick New World Festival this month alongside System of a Down, Sisters of Mercy, and many more, and while here played a few other West Coast dates. Right after the fest, the group hit San Diego for a show at The Observatory at North Park. Led by founding member Sascha Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli (who's been in the band since 2002 and is married to Sascha), KMFDM tore through classics like "Godlike," "A Drug Against War," and "Megalomaniac," songs from last year's Hyëna, and more. Check out the setlist below.
Also on the bill were Chant, the project of Bradley Bills, who's played drums in Die Krupps, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Pigface, and others. Photos from the whole show by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post.
SETLIST: KMFDM @ The Observatory North Park, San Diego 5/16/2023
D.I.Y.
All 4 1
Light
Rebels in Kontrol
Hyëna
Amnesia
Tohuvabohu
Black Hole
A Drug Against War
Bumaye
Son of a Gun
Oh My Goth
Liquor Fish & Cigarettes
Blindface
Hau Ruck
Encore:
Freak Flag
Megalomaniac
Godlike
Paradise