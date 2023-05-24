KMFDM played San Diego’s The Observatory North Park w/ Chant (pics, setlist)

Industrial titans KMFDM played California's Sick New World Festival this month alongside System of a Down, Sisters of Mercy, and many more, and while here played a few other West Coast dates. Right after the fest, the group hit San Diego for a show at The Observatory at North Park. Led by founding member Sascha Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli (who's been in the band since 2002 and is married to Sascha), KMFDM tore through classics like "Godlike," "A Drug Against War," and "Megalomaniac," songs from last year's Hyëna, and more. Check out the setlist below.

Also on the bill were Chant, the project of Bradley Bills, who's played drums in Die Krupps, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Pigface, and others. Photos from the whole show by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post.

SETLIST: KMFDM @ The Observatory North Park, San Diego 5/16/2023

D.I.Y.

All 4 1

Light

Rebels in Kontrol

Hyëna

Amnesia

Tohuvabohu

Black Hole

A Drug Against War

Bumaye

Son of a Gun

Oh My Goth

Liquor Fish & Cigarettes

Blindface

Hau Ruck

Encore:

Freak Flag

Megalomaniac

Godlike

Paradise