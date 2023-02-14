Knapsack’s Blair Shehan on the possibility of another reunion: “I would totally be down for it”

The latest episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast is an interview with Knapsack. Knapsack were initially around between 1993 and 2000, during which time they released three great albums, and those albums were massively influential on the early 2000s emo boom, and they continue to age gracefully and influence new bands today. One of the reasons we had this conversation is that Knapsack are finally giving their albums long-awaited vinyl reissues via Spartan Records with bonus tracks, and BrooklynVegan is thrilled to be offering exclusive color variants of each one: 1995's Silver Sweepstakes on purple vinyl, 1997's Day Three of My New Life on green vinyl, and and 1998's This Conversation Is Ending Starting Right Now on baby blue vinyl. All three are limited to 300 each and available now in the BrooklynVegan store.

The conversation was between singer/songwriter Blair Shehan (also of The Jealous Sound), drummer Colby Mancasola, guitarist Sergie Loobkoff (also of Samiam, who just announced their first album in 12 years), and myself, and we spoke about the possibility of new music and another live reunion; the word "emo" and how it means different things to different people; how Knapsack befriended bands like Mineral, Christie Front Drive, and Boys Life (who contributed to the new book accompanying the reissues; and more.

As for another Knapsack reunion, Blair said there isn't any real talk about it but "if something came up that sounded like a ton of fun, or we could go do something that was really cool, maybe have a new experience, I would totally be down for it." Colby added, "I feel the same way."

As for new music from Blair in any capacity, he said, "Maybe sometime, I'd have to get my act together to do it," adding, "I aspire to do something new [...] we'll see."

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

