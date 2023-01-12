Knifeplay announce Northeast shows with Babehoven, Strange Mangers, and more

Knifeplay have announced a trio of Northeast shows in late February. They'll play on February 23 in Kingston, NY, with Babehoven, February 24 in Boston with Strange Mangers and Vinegar (members of Horse Jumper Of Love), and an early show on February 25 at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn with special guests TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10am.

Knifeplay -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/23 Kingston, NY @ Tubby's (w/ Babehoven)

2/24 Boston, MA @ The Cantab Lounge (w/ Strange Mangers, Vinegar)

2/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show, special guests TBA)