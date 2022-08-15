Knitting Factory Brooklyn announces final show

photo by Kate Cauthen

Knitting Factory is shutting down its Williamsburg location this month, and they've announced their final show. It's on August 21 with Hannibal Buress (and his Eshu Tune stage name), Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee, and "some surprises." Tickets are on sale now.

Hannibal used to host a free comedy night at Knitting Factory every Sunday, and the venue writes, "We’ve been so honored to host Hannibal over the years. The story of KF Brooklyn and Hannibal will forever be intertwined. Thank you, friend! We love you!"

