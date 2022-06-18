Knitting Factory Brooklyn is shutting down

Knitting Factory opened its Brooklyn location at 361 Metropolitan Ave, the former home of Luna Lounge, in September of 2009, after its Tribeca location shut down. Now the venue is saying goodbye to Williamsburg, as well. They've announced that they're closing on August 21. A statement from the venue reads:

To our BK friends and family - we are saddened to announce that our time in Williamsburg is coming to an end. We will be closing our doors for the last time on August 21st.

The past 13 years have been incredible, and we could not be more proud of our stay on Metropolitan Ave. We are going to miss the live music and comedy that graced the stage more than we can say. But it is time for the Knit to (once again) reinvent itself.

Thank you for welcoming us into your community way back in September 2009 (Les Savy Fav was our first show!) and for your unwavering support over the years, especially the last 24 months. But we couldn't have done any of it without our wildly talented crew, both past and present. Thanks for sticking it out with us.

Stay tuned for what's to come and some final show announcements. In the meantime, come say goodbye and catch a show while you can.

Don’t fret, you’ll see us again in the coming months…

Knitting Factory