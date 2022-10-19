Knitting Factory opening first Los Angeles location since 2009

Knitting Factory's Brooklyn location shut down this summer, having held its final show in August, and while there are reports of a new Manhattan venue in the works, the company, which also has locations in Boise and Spokane, has announced a new Los Angeles venue. It'll be their return to LA after 13 years (their last venue in the city closed in 2009), and it'll be located on the second floor of the Federal Bar in North Hollywood.

"While this is a more intimate venue then our partner venue, Regent Theatre (1000 cap), our team plans to bring incredible live experiences for musicians, comedians, artists, and fans alike, as our company has been doing for decades,” KFE CEO Morgan Margolis says. "In North Hollywood specifically, we’ve been in the area since The Federal Bar opened with a private performance from jazz legend Stanley Clarke in January 2011, and there is an appetite for more music-based programming as the neighborhood continues to grow into a distinct residential and entertainment district.”

The room the venue is taking over is 300-plus capacity, with a patio, and it's being renovated, with a press release describing a "raised and widened stage, improved sightlines, and massively upgraded audio-visual production," including a "Midas M32R digital consale; a powerful and accurate speaker array from Meyer Sound, Turbosound, and Eletrco-voice; and a two-dozen unit Chauvet lighting array and a Chamsys controller powered by Chamsys MagicQ software."

Chris Diaz, who got his start as a sound engineer and local booker at KF Hollywood before working at KF Brooklyn, The Roxy Theatre, The Glass House, and The Regent Theatre, will rejoin the company to serve as consultant talent booker. "Working with Knitting Factory Entertainment again, and specifically with Morgan, is like being reunited with a long-lost family member," Diaz says. “It is very exciting this legendary brand back to Los Angeles, to help ensure its future legacy."

Knitting Factory NH is set to be open by the end of the year. Stay tuned for the schedule, and see a couple of pictures of the space below.

Knitting Factory North Hollywood photo by Charles volkenss loading...