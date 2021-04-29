Knocked Loose announce their first livestream show

Knocked Loose have done a few things here and there during the pandemic, but they haven't done a proper full-band livestream yet. Their live show is awesome, so it's great news that they've just finally announced one for May 14 at 9 PM ET. The band says:

We’ve been quiet, and we’ve been patient, but we couldn’t wait any longer to get in a room and play some music together. So join us LIVE FROM THE BLUE ROOM, one night only, for the first time in over a year, May 14th! We’ve worked hard in creating a visual experience that hopefully makes up for the fact that we can’t see you in person. We’re counting down the days until we can get back on the road, and we know you can’t wait either, so in the meantime check this out!

Tickets and merch are on sale at knockedloose.live.

The band do also have some tour dates and festivals scheduled for September/October if shows are happening again by then.

Watch Knocked Loose's set from LDB Fest 2020 below...

In related news, Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale produced the upcoming Wristmeetrazor album and he also sings on lead single "Last Tango In Paris."