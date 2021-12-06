Knocked Loose announce tour with Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo

Knocked Loose surprise-released a new EP and accompanying short film, A Tear in the Fabric of Life, in October (order on vinyl), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. Starting in March, they'll be on the road with Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo, including stops in Nashville, Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Providence, New Haven, Sayreville, Long Island, and more. See all dates below.

The Sayreville, NJ show is at Starland Ballroom on May 6, and the Long Island date closes out the tour, at Huntington's The Paramount on May 8. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM.

Kublai Khan, who are currently on tour with The Acacia Strain, Dying Wish, and Orthodox, released a new song, "Resentment," in October. Koyo released their sophomore EP, Drives Out East, earlier this year, and Movements' sophomore album No Good Left to Give came out in 2020.

Knocked Loose and Kublai Khan are also both on the lineup for Every Time I Die's 2021 'Tid the Season holiday shows, which are confirmed to go down in Buffalo this weekend.

Knocked Loose: 2021-2022 Tour

Sat, DEC 11 'Tid The Season 2021 Buffalo, NY

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 Essigfabrik Köln, Germany

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 Garage Saarbrucken, Germany

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 Bibelot Dordrecht, Suriname

Sun, FEB 6, 2022 Gibus Café Paris, France

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 Electric Ballroom Camden, United Kingdom

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 Y Plas Cardiff Uni Students Union Cardiff, United Kingdom

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 Corporation Sheffield, United Kingdom

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 KK Steelmill Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 Becketts Leeds, United Kingdom

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom

Mon, FEB 14, 2022 Muziekodroom Hasselt, Belgium

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

Wed, FEB 16, 2022 Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, Germany

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 Proxima Warsaw, Poland

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 Astra Berlin, Germany

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt, Germany

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 Lucerna Music Bar Hlavní Město Praha, Czechia

Mon, FEB 21, 2022 Hol Kraków, Poland

Tue, FEB 22, 2022 Arena Vienna, Austria

Wed, FEB 23, 2022 Bloom Mezzago, Italy

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 Fri-Son Freiburg, Switzerland

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 Club Vaudeville Lindau, Germany

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany

Sun, FEB 27, 2022 Backstage Werk München, Germany

Thu, MAR 31, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN *

Fri, APR 1, 2022 Red Flag St Louis, MO *

Sat, APR 2, 2022 The Forge Joliet, IL *

Sun, APR 3, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Tue, APR 5, 2022 Baltimore Sound Stage Baltimore, MD *

Wed, APR 6, 2022 Reverb Reading, PA *

Thu, APR 7, 2022 The Norva Norfolk, VA *

Fri, APR 8, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Sun, APR 10, 2022 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL *

Tue, APR 12, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA *

Fri, APR 15, 2022 Emos Austin Austin, TX *

Sat, APR 16, 2022 Ridglea Theater Ft. Worth, TX *

Sun, APR 17, 2022 Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK *

Tue, APR 19, 2022 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM *

Wed, APR 20, 2022 Encore Tucson, AZ *

Fri, APR 22, 2022 SOMA San Diego, CA *

Sun, APR 24, 2022 The Fox Theater Pomona Pomona, CA *

Tue, APR 26, 2022 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT *

Wed, APR 27, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO *

Thu, APR 28, 2022 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA *

Fri, APR 29, 2022 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI *

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Pieres Ft Wayne, IN *

Sun, MAY 1, 2022 Intersection Grand Rapids, MI *

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY *

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Empire Live Albany, NY *

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 Fete Ballroom Providence, RI *

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ *

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY *

Sat, JUN 18, 2022 Hellfest 2022 Clisson, France

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Full Force 2022 Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Outbreak Festival 2022 Manchester, United Kingdom

Sat, JUN 25, 2022 Jera On Air Festival 2022 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Sat, JUL 2, 2022 Vainstream Rockfest 2022 Münster, Germany

Sun, JUL 3, 2022 Resurrection Fest 2022 Viveiro, Spain

Sat, JUL 9, 2022 2000trees 2022 Cheltenham, United Kingdom

* - w/ Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo