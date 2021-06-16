Knocked Loose announce tour with Gatecreeper, Magnitude & Kharma

Knocked Loose are gearing up to return to the road, including a mix of headlining shows, a run opening for Gojira, and festivals like Knotfest and Furnace Fest. They've now announced a headlining tour with the stacked support lineup of Gatecreeper, Magnitude, and Kharma. "First tour back," they say. "Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities. Blue."

The tour includes three NYC-area shows: Asbury Park's House of Independents on September 13 (tickets), Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 14 (tickets), and Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge on September 15 (tickets). Tickets for all newly-announced shows go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale co-produced the new Wristmeetrazor album, and we interviewed Isaac and WMR vocalist Justin Fornof about the album. When asked about new Knocked Loose music, Isaac said:

We've gotten together, like for the livestream stuff, and to work on songs - it's kinda hard and difficult now that [vocalist] Bryan [Garris] is in a different city than us, we've all been pretty separated. But we've done our best recently to get together and practice. But I will say there are no plans, no date to release any music right now. Right now it's all quiet. As soon as we do have plans to actually release something, or are writing songs, people will know.

Knocked Loose -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Thu, SEP 2 Metro Chicago, IL%

Fri, SEP 3 Metro Chicago, IL*#

Sun, SEP 5 Rocklahoma 2021 Pryor, OK

Wed, SEP 8 Growlers Memphis, TN*

Fri, SEP 10 Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 2021 Danville, VA*

Sat, SEP 11 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA*

Sun, SEP 12 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA*

Mon, SEP 13 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ*

Tue, SEP 14 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY*

Wed, SEP 15 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY*

Thu, SEP 16 The Palladium - Upstairs Worcester, MA*

Fri, SEP 17 Middle East - Downstairs Boston, MA*

Sat, SEP 18 Webster Theater Hartford, CT*

Sun, SEP 19 Alchemy Providence, RI*

Mon, SEP 20 Ottobar Baltimore, MD*

Wed, SEP 22 The Masquerade - Hell Atlanta, GA*

Thu, SEP 23 Louder Than Life 2021 Louisville, KY

Fri, SEP 24 Rebel Rock 2021 Orlando, FL

Sat, SEP 25 KNOTFEST Iowa Indianola, IA

Sun, SEP 26 Furnace Fest 2021 Birmingham, AL

Thu, OCT 7 Monster Energy AFTERSHOCK 2021 Sacramento, CA

Mon, OCT 11 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT^

Wed, OCT 13 Averest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO^

Thu, OCT 14 The Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS^

Fri, OCT 15 Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK^

Sun, OCT 17 The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA^

Tue, OCT 19 Jannus Live Tampa, FL^

Wed, OCT 20 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL^

Fri, OCT 22 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN^

Sat, OCT 23 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC^

Mon, OCT 25 Upstate Concert Hall Albany, NY^

Wed, OCT 27 State Theatre Portland, ME^

Thu, OCT 28 Rochester Main Street Armory Rochester, NY^

Fri, OCT 29 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH^

Sat, JUN 25, 2022 Jera On Air Festival 2022 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

* - w/ Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma

% - w/ Incendiary, Inclination, MH Chaos, Lurk

# - w/ One Step Closer

^ - w/ Gojira, Alien Weaponry

