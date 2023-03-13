Knocked Loose offshoot XweaponX release split with World of Pleasure (listen)

Last year, Knocked Loose members Isaac Hale and Bryan Garris and drummer Trey Garris (who also plays with Isaac in Two Witnesses) released a demo by their straightedge side project XweaponX, and now they've put out a split with another straightedge band, Mortality Rate offshoot World of Pleasure. It's out now via DAZE, and it's a great pairing, with each band offering up their own different styles of metallic hardcore. Check it out below.

World of Pleasure initially formed as the duo of Jess (Mortality Rate) and Colter (Mortality Rate, Serration) for their 2020 self-titled EP, and then brought in multiple guest musicians for last year's World of Pleasure & Friends. On this release, their lineup is Jess, Colter, bassist Steph (Punitive Damage, Regional Justice Center), and drummer Jeff (Juice). Both XweaponX and World of Pleasure play Louisville's LDB Fest this weekend (3/17 & 3/18), which Knocked Loose is co-headlining alongside Terror.