Knocked Loose playing Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more 2023 festivals

We're hoping that 2023 is the year modern metalcore greats Knocked Loose finally release their third full-length--which would be their first album since 2019's A Different Shade of Blue and first new music sine their 2021 EP A Tear in the Fabric--and it's looking likely, especially since they're also playing tons of major festivals this year. Today alone, they were announced for Coachella and Bonnaroo, both of which have them as one of the only metal/hardcore bands. (Coachella also has Soul Glo and Scowl and Bonnaroo also has Korn and AFI.) They were also announced today for the hard rock/metal-leaning Sonic Temple festival, and previously announced 2023 festival appearances include a headlining 10th anniversary set at hometown hardcore fest LDB Fest, an appearance at Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival (alongside blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, and more), and Welcome to Rockville. All currently announced KL dates here.

Meanwhile, related band Inclination (who share guitarist Isaac Hale with Knocked Loose) have some shows this month, including Incendiary's Cost of Living 10th anniversary show in Brooklyn at Elsewhere Hall on Saturday (1/14) with Stand Still. They also play Louisville and Chicago release shows for their 2022 LP Unaltered Perspective with Judiciary, Contention, World I Hate, and another Knocked Loose offshoot, XweaponX (including both Isaac Hale and KL vocalist Bryan Garris).

Listen to the BV podcast episode on the best hardcore of 2022 for more on Inclination and many other records:

