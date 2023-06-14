Knocked Loose return with two new songs, “Deep In the Willow” & “Everything Is Quiet Now”

Knocked Loose have been talking about a new full-length album for a while now, and we're still waiting for concrete word on that, but the band did just release two awesome new songs, "Deep In the Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now." They make up a double single called Upon Loss, which will be released as a 10" via Pure Noise. Both are great examples of Knocked Loose's ability to deliver pure brutality in a way that feels tuneful, tasteful, and artistic, and they're accompanied by a double music video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris. Bryan says:

"Deep in the Willow" and "Everything is Quiet Now" are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme. Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After A Tear in the Fabric of Life we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward - which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.

Check out the new songs and video below.

Knocked Loose made waves at Coachella this year, and they've got a couple more major music festival appearances coming up: Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. They're also opening Motionless In White's tour, which hits NYC on October 28 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Knocked Loose last released their A Tear in the Fabric of Life EP in 2021. Their last full-length was 2019's A Different Shade of Blue.

Knocked Loose -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 16: Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

August 03: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro

August 04: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 06: Râșnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

August 08: Munich, Germany - Technikum

August 09: Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

August 10: Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

August 11: Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

August 12: Walton-on-Trent, UK - Bloodstock

August 14: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Den Atillier

August 15: Pratelen, Switzerland - Z7

August 16: Vienna, Austria - Flex

August 18: Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

August 19: Suligen, Germany - Reload

August 20: Hasselt, Belgium - Pukklepop

August 21: Koln, Germany - Kantine

August 23: Colchester, UK - Arts Centre

August 24: London, UK - Dome

August 25: Reading, UK - Reading and Leeds

August 26: Leeds, UK - Reading and Leeds

September 08: Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

supporting Motionless In White:

September 16: Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 17: Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

September 19: Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 20: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

September 21: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Ampitheater

September 23: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

September 24: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 26: Albuquerque, NM - Revel

September 27: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Ampitheatre

September 29: Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

September 30: Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 01: San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

October 03: Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

October 04: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

October 06: Boise, ID - Revolution

October 07: Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

October 08: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 10: San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

October 11: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

October 13: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 14: Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

October 15: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 17: Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

October 18: Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

October 20: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

October 21: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 22: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

October 24: Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 25: Toronto, ON - Rebel

October 26: Laval, QC - Place Bell

October 28: New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway