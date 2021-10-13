Knocked Loose surprise-release new EP & film, ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’

We've teamed with Knocked Loose on an exclusive "translucent blood red" vinyl variant of their new EP, limited to 500. Get yours while they last.

Knocked Loose have just surprise-released a new EP with an accompanying short film, A Tear in the Fabric of Life, the followup to their great 2019 album A Different Shade of Blue. The EP and film follows a story written by Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, who says:

It’s a story about extreme grief and the levels a person is willing to go through to get rid of it. The story follows a main character through a traumatic car crash late one night in the woods that leaves his partner deceased, and from there you spiral with him into the depression and guilt that comes with being the cause of something so detrimental. This is the first time we really dove in and tried to create something sonically that evokes a different range of emotions and over all something that introduces tension and anxiety with a massive pay off. The story is told not only through words but through the music as well, which proved to be our biggest challenge in writing. Lyrically this story ended up being much more personal than we initially intended. We started with the idea to tell a fictional story but throughout the process, I found ways to incorporate real feelings of loss and mourning, as well as anger and self doubt. I’ve always been a very personal writer and this was originally a step away from that, into something more artistic. But in the end, it was just as therapeutic as writing a regular Knocked Loose record, and I think you’ll be able to hear that.

The film was directed and animated by Magnus Jonsson, who adds:

I always want to create something that complements the music, works within its structures and hopefully enriches the experience for the audience. With a longer format around 21 minutes, covering 6 tracks, I knew this dark ghost story was a very interesting challenge to explore in animation. I took the story presented in the songs and anchored that into a visual world. I wanted to create an intense nightmare, focusing on the emotional states of Bryan’s main character. I created visuals that bring the audience deeper into this story of a spiraling descent into horror and destructive madness -- Taking a minimalistic and sometimes even abstract approach to many parts of the image making, creating unease and an eerie atmosphere.

Produced by past collaborator Will Putney, the new EP finds the Kentucky hardcore band bringing a more pronounced death metal influence into their sound, and not surprisingly, it rips. It's also got some very non-heavy parts, including... a Beach Boys sample! Listen and watch the short film below.

Knocked Loose also have upcoming US dates with Gojira, and they're playing Every Time I Die's 'Tid The Season holiday shows in Buffalo. All dates are listed below.

The EP gets a vinyl release in December, and we've teamed with Knocked Loose on an exclusive "translucent blood red" variant, limited to 500. Get yours now while they last.

Tracklist

1. Where Light Divides the Holler

2. God Knows

3. Forced to Stay

4. Contorted in the Faille

5. Return to Passion

6. Permanent

Knocked Loose -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/13: Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland >

10/14: St. Louis, MO - The Cotillion >

10/15: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom >

10/17: New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre >

10/19: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live >

10/20: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live >

10/22: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works >

10/23: Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium >

10/25: Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater >

10/27: Portland, ME - State Theatre >

10/28: Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory >

10/29: Cleveland, OH - The Agora >

10/30: Albany, NY - Capitol Center >

11/01: Richmond, VA - The National >

11/02: Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium >

11/03: Chattanooga, TN - The Signal >

11/05: Madison, WI - The Sylvee >

11/06: St. Louis, MO - The Factory >

11/07: Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre >

11/09: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall >

11/10: North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum >

12/11: Buffalo, NY - ‘Tid The Season 2021

> w/ Gojira

02/03: Köln, DE - Essigfabrik

02/04: Saarbrücken, DE - Garage

02/05: Dordrecht, NL - Bibelot

02/06: Paris, FR - Gibus

02/07: London, UK - Electric Ballroom

02/08: Cardiff, UK - Plas

02/09: Sheffield, UK - Corporation

02/10: Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

02/11: Wolverhampton, UK - KK Steelmill

02/12: Leeds, UK - Becketts

02/13: Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

02/14: Hasselt, BE - Muziekodroom

02/15: Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

02/16: Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller

02/17: Warsaw, PL - February Proxima

02/18: Berlin, DE - Astra

02/19: Schweinfurt, DE - Stattbahnhof

02/20: Prague, CR - Lucerna Music Bar

02/21: Krakow, PL - Hol

02/22: Vienna, AT - Arena

02/23: Milan (Mezzago), IT - Bloom

02/24: Fribourg, SH - Fri-Son

02/25: Lindau, DE - Club Vaudeville

02/26: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

02/27: Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

--

