Knuckle Puck collect early EPs for ‘Retrospective’ comp (exclusive green vinyl)

Knuckle Puck's new compilation Retrospective is a 12" LP + 7" EP combo that collects three of their EPs -- 2012's Don't Come Home, 2013's The Weight That You Buried, and 2014's While I Stay Secluded -- as well as the two songs from their 2014 split with Neck Deep. We've teamed up with the band for an exclusive vinyl variant, pressed to green vinyl with a clear 7", and limited to 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

Knuckle Puck recently signed to Pure Noise and released their great new single "Groundhog Day." Their last full-length was 2020's 20/20, and you can pick up a vinyl copy of that in our store as well.

View the full Retrospective tracklist and stream a couple songs from the comp below...

Tracklist

1. Everything Must Go

2. Your Back Porch

3. Stateside

4. No Good

5. Gold Rush

6. Fences

7. Temporary

8. Oak Street

9. Alexander PL

10. But Why Would You Care?

11. In My Room

12. Bedford Falls

13. Townsend

14. Give Up

15. Dead Wrong

16. Stuck

17. Woodwork