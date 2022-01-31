Koffee announces 2022 North American tour

Rising reggae, dancehall, hip hop, etc artist Koffee is releasing her debut album this year via RCA, and while we're still waiting for word on that, she's announced a North American tour around Coachella. It beings in Seattle in April and hits Portland, San Francisco, Miami Beach, Charlotte, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Chicago, Nashville, and more. Ayra Starr and Buju each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show in on May 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Buju, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

Koffee 2022 tour loading...

KOFFEE: 2022 TOUR

11 Apr 2022 Showbox SoDo Seattle, Washington

12 Apr 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, Oregon

14 Apr 2022 The Warfield San Francisco, California

16 Apr 2022 Coachella Indio, California

17 Apr 2022 Marquee Theatre Phoenix, Arizona

19 Apr 2022 Ace of Spades Sacramento, California

23 Apr 2022 Coachella Indio, California

27 Apr 2022 The Fillmore Miami, Florida

28 Apr 2022 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, Florida

30 Apr 2022 House of Blues Orlando Orlando, Florida

02 May 2022 The Underground Charlotte, North Carolina

03 May 2022 The Fillmore Silver Springs Silver Springs, Maryland

05 May 2022 History Theatre Toronto, Canada

06 May 2022 History Theatre Toronto, Canada

07 May 2022 MTELUS Montreal, Canada

09 May 2022 Big Night Live Boston, Massachusetts

11 May 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

12 May 2022 Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

14 May 2022 St. Andrews Detroit, Michigan

15 May 2022 House of Blues Chicago Chicago, Illinois

17 May 2022 Marathon Music Works Nashville, Tennessee

18 May 2022 Tabernacle Atlanta, Georgia

20 May 2022 Hangout Music Festival Gulf Shores, Atlanta

26 May 2022 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, California

27 May 2022 Lightning In A Bottle Bakersfield, California

27 Aug 2022 All Points East London, UK