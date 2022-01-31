Koffee announces 2022 North American tour
Rising reggae, dancehall, hip hop, etc artist Koffee is releasing her debut album this year via RCA, and while we're still waiting for word on that, she's announced a North American tour around Coachella. It beings in Seattle in April and hits Portland, San Francisco, Miami Beach, Charlotte, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Chicago, Nashville, and more. Ayra Starr and Buju each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show in on May 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Buju, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.
KOFFEE: 2022 TOUR
11 Apr 2022 Showbox SoDo Seattle, Washington
12 Apr 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, Oregon
14 Apr 2022 The Warfield San Francisco, California
16 Apr 2022 Coachella Indio, California
17 Apr 2022 Marquee Theatre Phoenix, Arizona
19 Apr 2022 Ace of Spades Sacramento, California
23 Apr 2022 Coachella Indio, California
27 Apr 2022 The Fillmore Miami, Florida
28 Apr 2022 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, Florida
30 Apr 2022 House of Blues Orlando Orlando, Florida
02 May 2022 The Underground Charlotte, North Carolina
03 May 2022 The Fillmore Silver Springs Silver Springs, Maryland
05 May 2022 History Theatre Toronto, Canada
06 May 2022 History Theatre Toronto, Canada
07 May 2022 MTELUS Montreal, Canada
09 May 2022 Big Night Live Boston, Massachusetts
11 May 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
12 May 2022 Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY
14 May 2022 St. Andrews Detroit, Michigan
15 May 2022 House of Blues Chicago Chicago, Illinois
17 May 2022 Marathon Music Works Nashville, Tennessee
18 May 2022 Tabernacle Atlanta, Georgia
20 May 2022 Hangout Music Festival Gulf Shores, Atlanta
26 May 2022 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, California
27 May 2022 Lightning In A Bottle Bakersfield, California
27 Aug 2022 All Points East London, UK