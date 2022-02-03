Koffee announces debut album ‘Gifted,’ shares video for new song “Pull Up”

After an EP and years of promising singles, rising reggae/dancehall/hip hop star Koffee has finally announced her anticipated debut album. It's called Gifted, and it comes out March 25 via Sony Music UK/RCA (pre-order). It includes recent previously released "West Indies" and "Lockdown," as well as the just-released "Pull Up." The new song was produced by Jae5 (J Hus, Burna Boy, Dave, Skepta), whose knack for blurring the lines between dancehall, rap, Afrobeats, and more is in fine form here, and his beat goes perfectly with Koffee's airy, hooky delivery. The smooth sax solo is a nice touch too. Listen and watch the KC Locke-directed video below.

Koffee is also gearing up for a North American tour surrounding her appearances at Coachella, and that includes a big outdoor NYC show on May 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Buju. Tickets for that show are on various presales now and the general public on-sale starts Friday (2/4) at 10 AM.

Tracklist

01 x10

02 Defend

03 Shine

04 Gifted

05 Lonely

06 Run Away

07 Where I’m From

08 West Indies

09 Pull Up

10 Lockdown