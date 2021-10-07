Koffee releases new song “West Indies,” confirms debut album for 2022

Reggae, dancehall, hip hop, and more artist Koffee has been on the rise for the past few years, and now she has finally confirmed that she'll release her debut album in early 2022 via RCA. It'll include her just-released single "West Indies," produced by Iotosh, which finds her genre-defying and addictively catchy sound in fine form. Listen and watch the video (co-directed by Meji Alabi & Koffee) below.

Last year, Koffee released two great singles, "Pressure" and "Lockdown."