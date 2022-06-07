Kokoroko share “Age of Ascent” off upcoming debut album

UK jazz group Kokoroko have released another single from their upcoming debut, Could We Be More, out August 5 via Brownswood Recordings. The single, "Age of Ascent," is laid-back and brass-heavy. Of its sparkling sound, band member Sheila Maurice-Grey says:

‘Age of Ascent’ is a song that we’ve had in the bag for years. It’s one of our original tunes and we’ve never been able to capture it in the best light until now. We recorded it at the seaside at night and the moon was so big and shining on the sea in Eastbourne. We stood in silence and then went back to the studio to record it and you can hear that within the music: the sounds of the water, the sound of stillness and peacefulness. We try to connect spiritually to all our music and you can really feel that in ‘Age of Ascent’.

This is the third single, following "Something's Going On" and "We Give Thanks." Listen below. The London-based collective will tour the UK and Europe this summer. Dates available here.