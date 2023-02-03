Kommand announce new LP ‘Death Age’ for 20 Buck Spin, share “Chimera Soldiers”

LA death metallers Kommand, who Converge's Jacob Bannon named a band to watch last year, will follow 2020's Terrorscape (Maggot Stomp) with their sophomore LP, Death Age, on March 31 via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order). It was recorded by Mike Kriebel and mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk, and the first taste is "Chimera Soldiers," which picks right up where Terrorscape left off and only sounds bigger and bolder. Check it out below.

Kommand have current and former members of Hoax, Trash Talk, Warfare, Blazing Eye, Lock, Mortal Wound, and more, and two members also play in Paranoiac, who David Castillo (Saint Vitus Bar, Primitive Weapons, Confines) just plugged for our metal bands to watch in 2023 feature.

Tracklist

1. Final Virus

2. Chimera Soldiers

3. Global Death

4. Polar Holdout

5. Fleeing Western Territories

6. Collapse Metropolis