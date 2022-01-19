Kontusion (Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder) announce debut EP & tour

Kontusion is the new collaborative death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables), and they're self-releasing their self-titled debut EP on March 25. The first single is the truly gruesome "Rotting with Sickness," which you can hear below (via Decibel).

Kontusion are also embarking on a tour this spring, beginning at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on April 28 (ticket link TBA). There's also an Asbury Park show on May 5 at Bond Street Basement and stops in Philly, Boston, Rochester, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1) Unrelenting Pain

2) Rotting with Sickness

3) Blood Church

4) Charred Remains

Kontusion -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Fotoclub

April 30 - Boston, MA - O’Briens

May 1 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

May 2 - Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern

May 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

May 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room

May 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Bond Street Basement

May 6 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

May 7 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works