Kontusion (Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder) announce debut EP & tour
Kontusion is the new collaborative death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables), and they're self-releasing their self-titled debut EP on March 25. The first single is the truly gruesome "Rotting with Sickness," which you can hear below (via Decibel).
Kontusion are also embarking on a tour this spring, beginning at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on April 28 (ticket link TBA). There's also an Asbury Park show on May 5 at Bond Street Basement and stops in Philly, Boston, Rochester, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1) Unrelenting Pain
2) Rotting with Sickness
3) Blood Church
4) Charred Remains
Kontusion -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
April 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Fotoclub
April 30 - Boston, MA - O’Briens
May 1 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall
May 2 - Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern
May 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
May 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room
May 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Bond Street Basement
May 6 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana
May 7 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works