Kool Keith announces ‘Black Elvis’ sequel (stream a track)

Hip hop iconoclast Kool Keith is redonning his fake pompadour and shades for a sequel to his 1999 album, Black Elvis / Lost in Space. For it, he's reuniting with Black Elvis collaborator Marc Live, who produces alongside Keith, Raaddrr Van, J. Stylez, and L’Orange, and Black Elvis 2 also features appearances from Ice-T, Agallah, and Dynamite.

The promo copy on Bandcamp reads: "Get ready for a mind-bending trip through the Hiphop cosmos with the one and only Kool Keith. Black Elvis is back with his long awaited sequel. Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that's equal parts streets and space." Black Elvis 2 is out June 16 via Mello Music Group and you can get a brief taste of the weirdness to come via the 68-second "Black Elvis 2 (Intro)."

This will be Kool Keith's second album of 2023; he dropped Serpent in March.

BLACK ELVIS 2:

1. Black Elvis 2 (Intro)

2. MAX

3. E-L-V-I-S

4. First Copy

5. Kindergarten Adults (feat. Raaddrr Van)

6. The Formula (feat. Marc Live & Ice-T)

7. Black Presley

8. All Marvel

9. Without My Culture (feat. Dynamite)

10. Feelin' Me

11. Love Infringement

12. Space Mountain (feat. Marc Live)

13. Road Dog (feat. Agallah)

14. Machinery (feat. Raaddrr Van & Marc Live)

15. World Spin

16. Clifton's Revenge