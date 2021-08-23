Kool Keith & Mari World @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival (pics)

The 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival continued on Friday night with a free show headlined by the great, ever eccentric Kool Keith with Mari World opening. It was a much different night than had originally been announced, as original headliner Junglepussy canceled her appearance the day before the show, citing pandemic concerns, and then Tygapaw dropped off, too.

While the crowd was sparse, perhaps due to the last-minute lineup changes or the threat of Henri-related bad weather, Kool Keith made the most of it, being his usual wonderfully weird self, with help from DJ Grant Shapiro and two hype men, plus an onstage sign language interpreter. Check out photos from the night below.

This was Kool Keith's third NYC show of the week, having played the Bronx and Staten Island editions of the It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC concert series.

photos by Ellen Qbertplaya

https://www.instagram.com/officialkoolkeith/?hl=en