Kool Keith & Real Bad Man announce new album ‘Serpent,’ share song ft. Ice-T & Slug

Abstract rap legend Kool Keith has announced a new album entirely produced by Real Bad Man (who also has produced entire albums for Boldy James, Pink Siifu, and Smoke DZA), Serpent. It arrives March 24, and first single "Fire & Ice" features another rap legend Ice-T, along with indie-rap vet Slug of Atmosphere. Keith says, "Real Bad Man sent the beat and I heard sound dynamic crystals in the mix, they were ice cold, but hot like fire at the same time. You ever love something dark and evil? This right here is it." Check it out below.