Kool Keith replaces Junglepussy at Friday’s Celebrate Brooklyn! show

Junglepussy was set to headline the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show on Friday in Prospect Park, but she has dropped off the show. "I will not be performing this Friday," Junglepussy wrote on Instagram. "I thought I could perform in a pandemic but that simply is not the case. I’m sorry to my fans💜"

Filling in will be Kool Keith, who just played Monday and Tuesday's It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC concerts in the Bronx and Staten Island.

The Celebrate Brooklyn! show also features performances from Tygapaw and Mari World. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Tonight's Celebrate Brooklyn show is the Celebrate Biggie tribute featuring Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The LOX, DJ Stephcakes and more.

All BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival shows require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for entry, to attend.