Kool Keith will be King Neptune at 2023 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

The Coney Island Mermaid Parade returns for its 41st annual edition on Saturday, June 17, and this year's mermaid royalty have been announced. Kool Keith will serve as King Neptune, and Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs, as Queen Mermaid. They'll join 2023 emcees Shelly Watson and Bradford Scobie at the event.

The Mermaid Parade begins on West 21st St and Surf Avenue, rolling east to West 10th St, where marchers on foot continue to the Boardwalk and to Steeplechase Plaza. It starts at 1 PM, with marchers starting to assemble at 10 AM. You can register to march HERE, or on site day of.

Kool Keith dropped his first new album of 2023, Serpent, in March, and will follow it with Black Elvis 2 right in time for the Mermaid Parade, on June 16. Hear most recent single "The Formula," a partial Analog Brothers reunion featuring Marc Live (Marc Moog) and Ice-T (Ice Oscillator), below.

Check out pictures from the 2022 Mermaid Parade below.