Korn announce new album ‘Requiem,’ share new song (exclusive silver vinyl pre-order)

Nu metal pioneers and lifers Korn have announced their 14th album, the followup to 2019's The Nothing. It's called Requiem, and it comes out on February 4 via their new label home of Loma Vista Recordings, following two albums on Roadrunner. Due to the pandemic, the band spent more time on the album than usual and experimented with some new things like recording to analog tape, and the first taste is lead single "Start The Healing." It finds Korn exploring their always-appealing melodic side, and it nails a balance between sounding like classic Korn and feeling fresh. It comes with a video directed by frequent Run The Jewels colllaborator Tim Saccenti, who says:

Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are. Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare.

Listen and watch the video below.

We've teamed up with Korn on a silver vinyl variant of the new album, limited to 1000 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

As mentioned, Korn are gearing up for two huge LA shows opening for System of a Down alongside Helmet and Russian Circles, which were rescheduled after Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID. They have Europe/UK shows and festivals after that. All dates here.

Tracklist

1. Forgotten

2. Let the Dark Do the Rest

3. Start The Healing

4. Lost in the Grandeur

5. Disconnect

6. Hopeless and Beaten

7. Penance to Sorrow

8. My Confession

9. Worst Is On Its Way﻿