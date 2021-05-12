Korn announce US summer tour

Korn will be hitting the road in the US this summer; they've just announced a new 28-date tour. It kicks off on August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL, and hits Tampa, Raleigh, Camden NJ (August 13 at BB&T Pavilion), Wantagh NY (August 17 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater), Holmdel, NJ (August 18 at PNC Bank Arts Center), Hartcord, Syracuse, Detroit, St. Louis, Salt Lake Citry, Irvine CA (September 12 at FivePoint Amphitheatre), Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and more, wrapping up on September 23 in Louisville KY for Louder Than Life fest.

Staind open all dates, with additional support from '68 and Fire From the Gods, and tickets go on general sale Friday, May 14 at 12 PM local time, with presales starting Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

KORN: 2021 TOUR

8/5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8/21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

8/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

9/6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

9/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival Date