Korn postpone & cancel shows after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID

After postponing their Scranton, PA show on August 14 at the last minute due to "a confirmed COVID-19 case" in their camp, Korn have issued updates on their summer tour, and announced that frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID. "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour," they write. "On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

Rescheduled dates include shows originally scheduled through August 22: Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (moving to September 25); Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (moving to September 28); Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center (moving to September 26); Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre (moving to October 2); Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center (moving to October 1); and Gilford, NH at Bank of NH Pavilion (moving to October 3).

In addition, the Darien Center, NY show originally scheduled for August 24, and the Syracuse, NY show originally scheduled for August 25 have been cancelled. Ticketholders will be contacted for refunds.