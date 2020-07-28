Korn & Yelawolf release “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” cover for charity

Korn and rapper Yelawolf have paid tribute to the late Charlie Daniels with a metallic cover of Daniels' signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." All proceeds benefit Awakening Youth, "a nonprofit organization devoted to young people faced with the loss of a parent due to divorce, addiction, death, being surrendered for adoption, or other reasons" that also "figured prominently" in LOUD KRAZY LOVE, the documentary about Korn guitarist and co-founder Brian "Head" Welch.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says, "I've always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever. Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need."

Korn also write:

We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us. Join us in supporting Awakening Youth’s mission, which empowers young people who have lost regular interaction with a parent to life events such as divorce, addiction, death, and more, to realize positive change in their lives and awaken the motivation to be their best selves.

Korn will also be talking more about Charlie Daniels and Awakening Youth, taking fan questions, and giving away special merch on Instagram Live today (7/28) at 6 PM ET.

The new song is out now exclusively on Bandcamp, and in other news, Korn are now on Bandcamp. Listen below: