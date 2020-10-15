Kottonmouth Kings’ Saint Dog dead at 44

Saint Dog, one of the founding members of Southern California rap group Kottonmouth Kings has reportedly passed away at 44 years old. TMZ reports:

Kottonmouth Kings rapper Saint Dog has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Saint -- whose real name is Steven Thronson -- was found dead early Wednesday morning at a friend's house in Victorville, CA. We're told SD's buddy found him struggling to breathe in one of the home's bedrooms, and called 911. Our sources say once authorities arrived ... Saint Dog was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told there were no obvious signs of foul play -- a cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

Saint Dog's management also posted on his Instagram, "Rest In Peace, Rest In Power to a true underground legend. 🙏🏼 Saint Dog aka Saint Vicious passed away yesterday in Southern California. Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with. While Saint is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Rest easy, King."

Kottonmouth Kings posted on Facebook, "RIP🙏. Our brother Steven “Saint Dog” Thronson left us yesterday. We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive through your music. Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving."

Rest in peace, Saint Dog.

Watch some classic Kottonmouth Kings videos and see a few more tributes from Saint Dog collaborators below...