Kowloon Walled City announce tour with Rid of Me, playing ‘Container Ship’ in full in NYC

Kowloon Walled City returned with their first album in six years, Piecework, in October, and they've announced a spring tour supporting it. They'll be out in April with Philly's Rid of Me (members of Fight Amp, Anxiety Spiral, Low Dose, Legendary Divorce, and Soul Glo) in April, stopping in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, and more. See all dates below.

There are two Brooklyn shows, happening at Saint Vitus on April 20 and 21, and on night one, they'll perform their 2012 album Container Ships in full. Tickets for nights one and two are on sale now.

Rid of Me released a new album of their own, Traveling, last year, and Kowloon Walled City told us about 10 songs that influenced Piecework.

--

KOWLOON WALLED CITY: 2022 TOUR

Thu 4/14 - Pittsburgh PA - Roboto Project

Fri 4/15 - Indianapolis IN - Black Circle Brewing Co

Sat 4/16 - Chicago IL - Beat Kitchen

Sun 4/17 - Detroit MI - Sanctuary

Mon 4/18 - Buffalo NY - Mohawk - Tickets

Tue 4/19 - Cambridge MA - Middle East Upstairs

Wed 4/20 - Brooklyn NY - Saint Vitus (playing Container Ships)

Thu 4/21 - Brooklyn NY - Saint Vitus

Fri 4/22 - Philadelphia PA - Silk City

Sat 4/23 - Baltimore MD - The Ottobar

Sun 4/24 - Washington DC - Comet Ping Pong