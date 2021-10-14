Kowloon Walled City’s Ian Miller releasing electronic album as Interesting Times Gang (listen)

Not only did Kowloon Walled City just release their first album in six years, the very good Piecework, bassist Ian Miller (who's also in Puig Destroyer, Strangelight, and much more) is now set to release an electronic album with his Interesting Times Gang solo project this week. It's called Beats, No Rhymes, No Life, and it comes out Friday (pre-order), but we're premiering a full album stream right now.

"I'm usually in at least three bands, but that all came to a screeching halt with COVID," Ian says. "I started making records as Interesting Times Gang; I did a couple albums of weird pop, a couple ambient records, and Beats... which was neither. I don't know what listeners are going to hear, but when I listen back, I hear the accrued impact, both on me and on the culture, of fifty years of electronic music: Kraftwerk, the Bomb Squad, John Carpenter, The Prodigy, and a ton more. But I'm also a bassist before anything else, so there's always gonna be that backbone in anything I do, whether it's bass guitar, synth bass, or (often) both."

Ian's description should give you a good idea of what to expect from this LP, which is pretty infectious from start to finish. Listen below...