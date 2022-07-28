Koyo release new acoustic song “Call It Off,” launch new 7″

Earlier this year, the hardcore-informed Long Island emo band Koyo signed to Pure Noise and put out two great new singles, "Ten Digits Away" and "Straight North," and now they've done some real emo shit by putting out a string-laden acoustic song, "Call It Off." Singer Joey Chiaramonte says:

"Call It Off" is a stand out track in our discography, largely because it’s the only proper acoustic song we have. There’s no songs in our back catalog quite like it, nothing on the new LP we’ve been recording that’s like it. But that’s why I think it’s special. It’s a standalone, stripped down, time and place track. A lot of my lyricism and writing naturally ends up connecting songs conceptually, continuing to develop prior ideas or feelings. With previous singles, "Straight North" is a sister song to "Heaven So Heavy," "Call It Off" serves as a sister song to "Ten Digits Away."

It's a gorgeous song that Koyo pull off really well, and Joey's hardcore roots still shine in the song's scream-sung climaxes. Listen and watch the video below. Koyo have also compiled all three of their recent singles on a new 7", so you can grab that while you await their aforementioned new album.

Koyo are playing the awesome hardcore festival Sound and Fury in LA this weekend and then doing a tour opening for Stick To Your Guns, alongside Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, and Foreign Hands. That hits NYC on September 13 at Irving Plaza. They're also touring Europe with Silverstein, Comeback Kid, and Senses Fail. All dates are listed below.

